Viral News: Anant Ambani, son of the world's 9th richest person, Mukesh Ambani, is in the news once again.

Anant Ambani, who is known for his flamboyant style and crazy lifestyle, was recently spotted in a Dubai shopping mall with his fiancé, Radhika Merchant.

The cute couple was caught on camera spending some quality time with each other. The video posted by the Instagram account loveindubai shares a glimpse of the couple roaming around inside the Dubai shopping mall, perhaps shopping for their wedding.

The post comes with a caption that says, ‘After a stunning wedding graced by A-list celebrities and a concert by Rihanna, the newly engaged Ambani couple have been spotted around Dubai with an entire entourage!’

Watch Anant Ambani Dubai Mall Viral Video:

The couple arrived at the Dubai shopping mall with 20 other black SUVs escorting them.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were in the news recently for their lavish and larger-than-life pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

The wedding was a star-studded affair with the presence of various Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, including pop singer Rihanna, whose dance performance was the talk of the town for days.



