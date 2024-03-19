Another Seema Haider? Iranian Woman Comes To India To Mary Indian Youtuber, Netizens Reacts

Advertisement

Viral video: Another Seema Haider made major headlines after she reached India to marry a Youtuber Indian lover. A girl from Iran named Faiza, age 24, got engaged to a YouTuber from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The 24-year-old Iranian female, Faiza, traveled to India for a 20-day visit on a tourist visa with the intention of meeting the YouTuber, Diwakar, and getting married to him after the necessary formalities are completed.

Faiza and her dad, Masood, are going to visit famous places in India like the Taj Mahal and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Faiza is a student, and Masood grows walnuts in Hamedan.

Faiza stated, "Initially, we had casual conversations about each other's countries as I made travel vlogs, and then we fell in love. I visited Hamedan in July 2023 to meet Faiza. We completed the legal procedure of marriage in Iran at that time, and now she is in India to complete the legal procedure, following which we will get married."

Watch the video:

SM इन्फ्लुएंसर अंतरराष्ट्रीय संबंध लगातार मजबूत कर रहे हैं...



मुरादाबाद (UP) के यूट्यूबर दिवाकर कुमार की ईरान निवासी फैजा से FB पर दोस्ती हुई। दिवाकर ने ईरान जाकर मुलाकात की। फिर दोनों में मुहब्बत हुई। दोनों परिवार शादी को राजी हो गए। फैजा ने भारत आकर सगाई की, जल्द शादी होगी। pic.twitter.com/gItT6UtciV — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 18, 2024

Diwakar said that his family has no religious restrictions, and Faiza can follow the customs and traditions of her religion there as well.

"I faced a lot of problems from my parents initially, but after some time, they understood everything and accepted the relationship," Diwakar said.

He further said that he learned "a little bit" of Persian from Faiza and has taught her Hindi.

Diwakar continued by saying that they would get married after the legal procedure was over.

