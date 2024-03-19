×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Another Seema Haider? Iranian Woman Comes To India To Mary Indian Youtuber, Netizens Reacts

Faiza has come to India on a 20-day tourist visa to meet YouTuber Diwakar and marry him after completing legal procedures.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Iranian girl gets engaged with Indian YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad
Iranian girl gets engaged with Indian YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad | Image:X
Viral video: Another Seema Haider made major headlines after she reached India to marry a Youtuber Indian lover. A girl from Iran named Faiza, age 24, got engaged to a YouTuber from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.  

The 24-year-old Iranian female, Faiza, traveled to India for a 20-day visit on a tourist visa with the intention of meeting the YouTuber, Diwakar, and getting married to him after the necessary formalities are completed.

Faiza and her dad, Masood, are going to visit famous places in India like the Taj Mahal and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Faiza is a student, and Masood grows walnuts in Hamedan.  

Faiza stated, "Initially, we had casual conversations about each other's countries as I made travel vlogs, and then we fell in love. I visited Hamedan in July 2023 to meet Faiza. We completed the legal procedure of marriage in Iran at that time, and now she is in India to complete the legal procedure, following which we will get married."  

Watch the video: 

Diwakar said that his family has no religious restrictions, and Faiza can follow the customs and traditions of her religion there as well.  

"I faced a lot of problems from my parents initially, but after some time, they understood everything and accepted the relationship," Diwakar said.  

He further said that he learned "a little bit" of Persian from Faiza and has taught her Hindi.  

Diwakar continued by saying that they would get married after the legal procedure was over.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Viral

