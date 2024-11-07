Published 14:14 IST, November 7th 2024
Another Train Derailment Bid? Railway Signal Tampered With in UP's Ballia
An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals for allegedly tampering with railway signal by stuffing piece of cloth into lights at Reoti station in Ballia
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
An FIR has been filed against unknown individuals for allegedly tampering with railway signal by stuffing piece of cloth into lights at Reoti station in Ballia
14:11 IST, November 7th 2024