Published 22:58 IST, July 18th 2024

Assam Cabinet Approves Reduction Of VAT On CNG To 5% From Present 14.5% Till March 2027: CM Himanta

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved a reduction of VAT on CNG to 5% from the present 14.5% till March 2027, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.