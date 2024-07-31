sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:31 IST, July 31st 2024

Assam CM Congratulates Lovlina On Winning Inaugural Bout in Paris Olympics

"Fantastic, Lovlina! What a start. Your performance in the round of 16 bout against Sunniva Hofstad was absolutely stunning. All the best for the quarterfinals, champ!” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
17:31 IST, July 31st 2024