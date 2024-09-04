Published 23:53 IST, September 4th 2024
Assam CM Inaugurates Material Recovery Facility In Lakhimpur, To Boost ‘Garbage Free Area' Vision
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a Material Recovery Facility (MRF). Plant will adopt scientific management of waste.
Assam CM inagurates MRF facility in Lakhimpur to enable scientific disposal of waste | Image: X@CMOfficeAssam
23:53 IST, September 4th 2024