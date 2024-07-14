Published 22:33 IST, July 14th 2024
Assam Flood Situation Improves But 2 More Die; Death Toll Rises To 109
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died at Karimganj and another at Nilambazar revenue circles of Karimganj district.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The report said more than 5,97,600 people are impacted due to flood in Assam. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:33 IST, July 14th 2024