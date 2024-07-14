sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:33 IST, July 14th 2024

Assam Flood Situation Improves But 2 More Die; Death Toll Rises To 109

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died at Karimganj and another at Nilambazar revenue circles of Karimganj district.

Press Trust Of India
The report said more than 5,97,600 people are impacted due to flood in Assam.
