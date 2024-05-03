Advertisement

Guwahati: A massive fire broke out at Bijulee Bhawan located in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area on Friday leaving several people trapped inside the building, which created a panic-like situation in the building. During the incident, which occurred at around 4 pm on Friday, the fire quickly spread on the fifth floor of the building. As the fire started spreading inside the building, the people present inside the building were evacuated and shifted to safe place.

On information, the local police and the fire department officials along with as many as 8 fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to douse the fire. According to the police sources, no casualties have been reported so far during the fire incident.

A fire department official stated that upon receiving the fire alert, the fire department dispatched 7-8 fire brigades to tackle the blaze, which swiftly spread to the fifth floor of the building.

During preliminary inquiry, it was found that an electrical fault within the structure may have triggered the fire.

The incident marked the second massive fire incident in Guwahati within a span of 10 days.

The previous blaze, which erupted in the bustling Fancy Bazar area on April 23, wreaked havoc on numerous businesses.

Among the affected establishments was the iconic “Silkalay” store, along with several neighbouring shops, resulting in significant financial losses amounting to lakhs of rupees.

