Updated March 4th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Assam Potato Farmers in Dibrugarh Begin Supplying to PepsiCo for Lay's Chips Production

PepsiCo India has invested Rs 778 crore in Assam for its food-focused plant, which will generate 500 jobs and is expected to be operational by 2025 in Nalbari.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The PepsiCo plant is anticipated to provide over 500 jobs and impact the livelihoods of more than 5,000 local farmers in Assam.
Dispur: Assam potato farmers have sent in the first dispatches of the 50,000 metric tons of potatoes to Pepsico's factories to make Lays, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who shared a video via his X handle on Monday. 

The Assam CM said in his post, ”Following PepsiCo’s ₹778 crore investment in Assam in September 2023, our farmers will be supplying 50,000 tons of potatoes to the company’s factories. I am sharing some visuals of the first  dispatches that began in Dibrugarh District.”

Assam CM Shares Visuals of First Potato Dispatch to PepsiCo

As per prior reports, PepsiCo India has invested Rs 778 crore to build its first food-focused manufacturing plant in Assam. This plant, located in Nalbari, covers 44.2 acres and will start operations in 2025. It will create jobs for 500 people, both directly and indirectly.

PepsiCo to Assist Local Assamese Farmers, Procure Potatoes From them 

However, the main focus is different. The company has plans to assist local farmers by providing advanced technology, quality seeds, and affordable machinery. PepsiCo aims to source 50,000 metric tons of potatoes from Assamese farmers  for its Lay’s brand. Additionally, it is being surmised in media reports that the plant will create demand for 60,000 metric tons of cold storage capacity in the coming years.

Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo's Africa, Middle East, and South Asia region, has previously stated about India's importance as one of their fastest-growing markets, and he too underlined PepsiCo's commitment to investing in India's growth.

PepsiCo India also has a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assam Skill Development Mission and the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training to enhance women's employability in the region. The plant is expected to benefit the MSME industry and local ancillary businesses.

Ahmed ElSheikh, President of PepsiCo India, also spoke about the company's goal of supporting ‘potato self-sufficiency’ and empowering women through employment and skill development initiatives. The plant is anticipated to provide over 500 jobs and impact the livelihoods of more than 5,000 local farmers in Assam. 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

