sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:24 IST, July 26th 2024

Assam's 600-year-old Moidam Included in UNESCO World Heritage List

The 600-year-old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty - "Moidams" - is now included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Moidam
The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as "Moidams", were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years | Image: wikipedia
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:24 IST, July 26th 2024