Assam's 600-year-old Moidam Included in UNESCO World Heritage List
The 600-year-old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty - "Moidams" - is now included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures known as "Moidams", were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years | Image: wikipedia
