sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Assam Trading Scam: Accused in Rs 2,200 Cr Scam, Actress Sumi Borah Surrenders With Husband

Published 11:42 IST, September 12th 2024

Assam Trading Scam: Accused in Rs 2,200 Cr Scam, Actress Sumi Borah Surrenders With Husband

Sumi Borah, along with her husband Tarkik Borah, have surrendered to the police in connection with the Rs 2,200-crore stock trading scam in Assam

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sumi Borah, along with her husband Tarkik Borah, have surrendered to the police in connection with the Rs 2,200-crore stock trading scam in Assam
Sumi Borah, along with her husband Tarkik Borah, have surrendered to the police in connection with the Rs 2,200-crore stock trading scam in Assam | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:19 IST, September 12th 2024