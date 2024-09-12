Published 11:42 IST, September 12th 2024
Assam Trading Scam: Accused in Rs 2,200 Cr Scam, Actress Sumi Borah Surrenders With Husband
Sumi Borah, along with her husband Tarkik Borah, have surrendered to the police in connection with the Rs 2,200-crore stock trading scam in Assam
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Sumi Borah, along with her husband Tarkik Borah, have surrendered to the police in connection with the Rs 2,200-crore stock trading scam in Assam | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:19 IST, September 12th 2024