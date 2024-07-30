sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 15:39 IST, July 30th 2024

Ex-Husband Charged with Attempted Murder After US Woman Found Chained in Maharashtra Forest

Maharashtra Police has filed an Attempt to murder case against the ex-husband of a 50-year-old American woman who was found tied with chains in Sindudurg forest

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
50 YEAR OLD WOMAN
50-year-old US Women was found tied to a tree in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:39 IST, July 30th 2024