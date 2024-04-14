Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid tension gripping between Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued a travel advisory for Indians to avoid travelling to Iran and Israel till further notice. In view of the prevailing situation in the region after Iran warned to launch a direct attack on Israel within the next 48 hours, the Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indians not to travel to Iran or Israel citing safety concerns. Not only this, the Indian government has also asked Indian nationals currently residing in Iran and Israel to get in touch with the Indian Embassies near them and register themselves. They have also been advised to observe utmost precautions about their safety.

In the travel advisory, it has been stated, “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum.”

The ministry's advisory came on the day after reports surfaced citing the Iranian leadership, that Iran could launch a direct attack on Israel within the next 48 hours.

Other countries have issued an advisory for the West-Asia region:

United States

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Norway

Canada

Australia

Netherlands

Notably, the tension between the two countries escalated to a critical level when a strike demolished the Iranian consulate in Syria. Iran blamed Israel for the strike that killed one of its top military commanders and six officers.

The strike appeared to signify an escalation of Israel’s targeting of military officials from Iran, which supports militant groups fighting Israel in Gaza, and along its border with Lebanon.

