Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening: THESE States Declared School Holiday on January 22 | Full List

As Ayodhya gears up for the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla at temple on January 22, several states have announced public holiday.

Ronit Singh
THESE States Declared School Holiday on January 22 | Full List
THESE States Declared School Holiday on January 22 | Full List | Image:Republic/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: As Ayodhya gears up for the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla at temple on January 22, several states have announced public holiday and a dry day in honour of the significant Hindu event. 

A grand ceremony will mark the culmination of rituals on January 22, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by various VVIPs. The Trust overseeing the event has made extensive arrangements to welcome and honor attendees, offering special gifts, including 'Ram Raj'.

In anticipation of the grand Ayodhya fest, several states have officially declared January 22 as a public holiday, according to their respective releases.

Uttar Pradesh Schools

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the closure of educational institutions, and liquor shops throughout the state on January 22. 

Madhya Pradesh Schools

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced closure of schools on January 22. He encouraged people to celebrate the day like a festival. Additionally, a dry day has been announced, closing all types of shops, including liquor and Bhang outlets in the state.

Goa Schools

The Goa government has declared a holiday for government employees and schools on January 22 in light of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Chhattisgarh Schools

The government schools and colleges will remain closed on January 22, acting to the order of state government, to celebrate the pran pratishtha of Ram Lall at the Ayodhya Temple. 

Haryana Schools

The Haryana government has announced the closure of schools on January 22 given the Ram Temple Inauguration. Liquor consumption will not be permitted anywhere in the state on the day of the consecration ceremony.


 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Ram Mandir
