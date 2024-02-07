Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE STREAMING: When And Where to Watch Online Telecast

Advertisement

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Live Streaming: As the countdown for the much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha has begun, the Ram Temple Trust asked citizens across the country to virtually attend the ceremony. The grand event will be broadcast live across different platforms in the country. However, for 360-degree coverage on Pran Pratishtha, you must tune into Republic TV (for coverage in English) and Republic Bharat (for coverage in Hindi) on Jan 22.

Republic TV will telecast the live coverage of the event from 6 AM onwards. Tune into LIVE TV of Republic to watch LIVE coverage of the event HERE. You can also stream R Bharat Hindi for coverage in Hindi.

Advertisement

Republic World will also be running a live blog where users will get updates in real time. You can also watch the grand ceremony on the Republic's YouTube channels.

Republic World LIVE TV: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/

R Bharat LIVE TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

Republic World Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld

R Bharat Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat

Republic World English Website: https://www.republicworld.com/

Besides, a LIVE broadcast of the ceremony will also be done at several Indian embassies and consulates across the globe.

Meanwhile, Multiplex chain PVR INOX Ltd will also live-stream the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony on its cinema screens. A two-hour screening is scheduled to take place from 11 AM to 1 PM. You can book your tickets via the PVR INOX App, website, or other platforms, all conveniently priced at a flat rate of Rs 100. This all-inclusive offer comprises a delightful beverage and popcorn combo, ensuring an affordable and enjoyable cinematic experience for a diverse audience on the grandeur of the big screen.