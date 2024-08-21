sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Poland | #JusticeforAbhaya | Bharat Bandh | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Badlapur School Chose Cover-Up Over Helping Parents File Complaint: State Child Rights Panel Chief

Published 14:55 IST, August 21st 2024

Badlapur School Chose Cover-Up Over Helping Parents File Complaint: State Child Rights Panel Chief

Alleged crime by a male attendant created a volatile situation in the town of Thane district on Tuesday, with protesting parents and locals.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Protests in Badlapur After Nursery School Girls Sexually Assaulted
Protests in Badlapur After Nursery School Girls Sexually Assaulted | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:55 IST, August 21st 2024