  Badrinath Highway Blocked Due to Landsides Amid Heavy Rainfall in Uttarakhand; Check Updates, Routes

Published 09:56 IST, September 13th 2024

Badrinath Highway Blocked Due to Landsides Amid Heavy Rainfall in Uttarakhand; Check Updates, Routes

The Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Kameda, Nandprayag, and Chhinka due to multiple landsides along the route after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kedarnath Landslide 3 Killed
The Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Kameda, Nandprayag, and Chhinka due to multiple landsides along the route after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand | Image: Republic
09:55 IST, September 13th 2024