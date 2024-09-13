Published 09:56 IST, September 13th 2024
Badrinath Highway Blocked Due to Landsides Amid Heavy Rainfall in Uttarakhand; Check Updates, Routes
The Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Kameda, Nandprayag, and Chhinka due to multiple landsides along the route after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand
The Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Kameda, Nandprayag, and Chhinka due to multiple landsides along the route after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand | Image: Republic
09:55 IST, September 13th 2024