Bahraich CLASH: 1 Killed, Several Injured As Clash Erupts Between 2 Community During Idol Immersion
One killed and several others injured in UP’s Bahraich after a clash erupted between people belonging to different communities during idol immersion.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
1 killed and several others were injured after clash erupted in UP's Bahraich | Image: Republic
