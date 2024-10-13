sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bahraich CLASH: 1 Killed, Several Injured As Clash Erupts Between 2 Community During Idol Immersion

Published 20:53 IST, October 13th 2024

Bahraich CLASH: 1 Killed, Several Injured As Clash Erupts Between 2 Community During Idol Immersion

One killed and several others injured in UP’s Bahraich after a clash erupted between people belonging to different communities during idol immersion.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bahraich clash
1 killed and several others were injured after clash erupted in UP's Bahraich | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

20:53 IST, October 13th 2024