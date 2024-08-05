Published 19:52 IST, August 5th 2024
'1 Crore Hindu Refugees May Come To Bengal, CM Should Be Prepared, Says Suvendu Adhikari
In wake of unrest in Bangladesh, Suvendu Adhikari has raised the matter of security of Hindus and asked the state government to be prepared to take refugees.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Desk
Bangladesh witnesses worst political crisis after resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:52 IST, August 5th 2024