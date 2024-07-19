Published 14:31 IST, July 19th 2024
Baramulla Erupts in Protest Over Drinking Water, PSOs of BJP Leaders Injured
On Friday a clash broke out between police and some people who were protesting against the shortage of drinking water in Baramulla, injuring
India News
1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The protest was held on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Mirgund locality of Pattan | Image: ANI/Representative
1 min read
- 1 min read
14:31 IST, July 19th 2024