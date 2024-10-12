Published 00:08 IST, October 13th 2024
BBC On Trial Poster Out, Documentary Promises To Expose Global Divisions By BBC
'BBC On Trial' the first poster of much awaited documentary by Pandit SK Sharma, which promises to expose western media bias against India and Hindus, is out.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'BBC On Trial', upcoming documentary by Pandit Satish K Sharma, first poster released | Image: @thebritishhindu Follows you
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:56 IST, October 12th 2024