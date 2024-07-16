Published 15:05 IST, July 16th 2024
Bengal School Jobs Row: SC Grants Last Chance to File Response to Plea Challenging HC Order
The SC on Tuesday granted a last opportunity to file responses to pleas challenging a Calcutta High Court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The SC on Tuesday granted a last opportunity to file responses to pleas challenging a Calcutta High Court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers | Image: (Getty Images)
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
15:05 IST, July 16th 2024