Bengaluru: The Rameshwaram Cafe Blast investigation has taken a turn, with the suspect's probable links with the Ballari ISIS module, which was once active in the state , Republic learned on Saturday. Previous reports stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested four individuals linked to the Ballari module after conducting raids on December 20, 2023. Officials now suspect their involvement in the crime.

CCTV footage recovered following the explosion revealed a person wearing a white hat and a mask, carrying a backpack, and wearing spectacles entering the restaurant where the blast occurred.

Revelations in Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast

The Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast investigation has revealed important findings, with Republic Kannada obtaining exclusive photos of the raw materials used for the bomb. The investigation team seized a timer, battery, circuit, panel, and wire connected to the explosive device. The suspect, posing as a customer, planted the bomb in the hotel under the pretext of having breakfast. The materials used in making the bomb have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis.

Additionally, according to sources, the suspect pretended to be having breakfast when executing the plot, resulting in at least nine people being injured. Reports suggest a potential connection between this incident and previous blasts in Karnataka, such as the Mangaluru cooker blast and the Shivmogga blast.

While it remains unconfirmed if the ISIS module is still active or if these blasts are linked, similarities in the assembly of the improvised explosive device (IED) has duly raised suspicions.

Ballari Module: Key Names, Details, and NIA Crackdown

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) crackdown on the Ballari ISIS unit module intensified after findings revealed that ISIS Karnataka had become a prominent alternative to the banned radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in southern India. Following that efforts in Karnataka to uncover the activities of the terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) saw an increase.

Former PFI members were reportedly drawn to ISIS due to factors such as financial support and ideological alignment. Minaz, also known as Mohammed Suleiman, was the mastermind who recruited and radicalised youth in Ballari. He exploited their financial vulnerabilities and propagated ISIS ideology.

Another Two handlers, Abdul Mateen Taha and Colonel, have emerged as the most highlighted figures in ISIS-related cases across Karnataka and southern India. Taha, suspected of operating from the Middle East, has been linked to various terrorist activities, including funding and coordinating attacks. There is speculation about whether Taha and Colonel are the same individual.

The influence of ISIS is reportedly on the rise in Karnataka, particularly as PFI faces challenges in regrouping due to financial constraints and increased scrutiny from central agencies. ISIS's access to funds and its ability to radicalise former PFI members pose significant concerns for security agencies. Efforts to apprehend handlers like Taha and Colonel are still ongoing.