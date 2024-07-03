sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:34 IST, July 3rd 2024

Bengaluru Shocker: Student Stabs Security Guard to Death Inside College Premises

The incident took place when Bhargav, who was reportedly drunk, tried to enter the college premises. Security guard, on duty at the time, denied him entry.

Reported by: Prajwal Prasad
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Delhi Crime
Student Stabs Security Guard to Death at Bengaluru College | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
17:21 IST, July 3rd 2024