Published 22:02 IST, August 19th 2024

EXCLUSIVE/ Bharat Never Waged A War, It Only Relatilated In Self-Defence: Shri Vidhushekhar Bharati Mahaswamij

Dakshinamaya Sringeri Shardapeethadheeshwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Shri Vidhushekhar Bharati Mahaswamiji speaks about the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.