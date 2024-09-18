sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Tension Grips Maharashtra's Bhiwandi After Stones Pelted At Ganesh Idol Procession | VIDEO

Published 13:48 IST, September 18th 2024

Tension Grips Maharashtra's Bhiwandi After Stones Pelted At Ganesh Idol Procession | VIDEO

As the tensions escalated, the police also issued a lathi charge at the two groups. As per media reports, several people have been detained in the case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tension Grips Maharashtra's Bhiwandi After Stones Pelted At Ganesh Idol Procession | VIDEO
Tension Grips Maharashtra's Bhiwandi After Stones Pelted At Ganesh Idol Procession | VIDEO | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:45 IST, September 18th 2024