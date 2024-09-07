sb.scorecardresearch
  • Brij Bhushan Alleges Congress Conspiracy After Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Party

Published 10:47 IST, September 7th 2024

Brij Bhushan Alleges Congress Conspiracy After Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Party

The former wrestling chief launched a scathing attack at Phogat and Punia saying that God punished them for cheating in their respective Games.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vinesh Phogat against brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
'Bhupinder Hooda Scripted...': Brij Bhushan Reacts After Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress | Image: PTI
08:52 IST, September 7th 2024