Published 21:09 IST, July 23rd 2024

Big Win Over China, India Secures Operational Rights Of Mongla Port’s Terminal In Bangladesh

India has secured another major strategic victory over China by securing operational rights of Mongla port’s terminal of Bangladesh in the Indian Ocean.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bangladesh's Mongla port
India secures operational rights of a terminal at Bangladesh's Mongla port. | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
21:09 IST, July 23rd 2024