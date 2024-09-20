sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Boat Capsizes in Bihar's Chhapra After Electric Shock, Several Missing

Published 09:43 IST, September 20th 2024

Boat Capsizes in Bihar's Chhapra After Electric Shock, Several Missing

A boat crashed in Bihar's Chhapra district after an electric shock caused it to capsize while rescuing 16 people from flooded areas.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Odisha Mishap: Boat overturns in Mahanadi River
A boat crashed in Bihar's Chhapra district after an electric shock caused it to capsize while rescuing 16 people from flooded areas. | Image: Representational Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:43 IST, September 20th 2024