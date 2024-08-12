Published 20:43 IST, August 12th 2024
Bihar To Construct Multi Purpose Buildings On Waqf Board Land, Set Up 21 Madrasas
Announcing this, Minority Welfare Minister Zama Khan on Monday said the government has also decided to set up 21 new madrasas in various parts of the state.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
