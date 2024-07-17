Published 23:25 IST, July 17th 2024
Billionaire Michael Dell Was Once Refused Late Check-Out By Gurgaon Oberoi Hotel
Billionaire Michael Dell was once refused a late check-out at a five-star hotel in Gurgaon, as divulged by the former president of Oberoi Group, Kapil Chopra.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Billionaire Michael Dell Was Once Refused Late Check-Out By Gurgaon Oberoi Hotel | Image: X/Michael Dell
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:25 IST, July 17th 2024