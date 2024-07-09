Published 19:54 IST, July 9th 2024
BJP Expels Jagadish Chaudhary Over Liquor Serving Row at Victory Celebration Event in Karnataka
The BJP expelled Jagadish Chaudhary, Mandal President Nelamangala from the party for six years after a video of liquor being served at an event went viral.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP Expels Jagadish Chaudhary Over Liquor Serving Row at Victory Celebration Event in Karnataka | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:54 IST, July 9th 2024