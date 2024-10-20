sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto Involved In Predatory Pricing,’ Allege Retail Distributers, Seek Probe

Published 22:42 IST, October 20th 2024

‘Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto Involved In Predatory Pricing,’ Allege Retail Distributers, Seek Probe

Retail distributors in India has accused some of the leading quick commerce companies like Zomato's Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto of engaging in predatory pricing.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Swiggy Expands its Food delivery Services to Lakshadweep
‘Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto Involved In Predatory Pricing,’ allege retail distributers, seek probe | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:42 IST, October 20th 2024