Published 08:29 IST, July 26th 2024
Bravery of Kargil War Heroes will Forever Inspire All: J-K LG Sinha
The bravery of Kargil War heroes will forever live on in people's hearts and inspire all, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday as he dedicated this month's edition of his radio programme 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' to the bravehearts.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
00:13 IST, July 25th 2024