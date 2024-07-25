sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:29 IST, July 26th 2024

Bravery of Kargil War Heroes will Forever Inspire All: J-K LG Sinha

The bravery of Kargil War heroes will forever live on in people's hearts and inspire all, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday as he dedicated this month's edition of his radio programme 'Awaam Ki Awaaz' to the bravehearts.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha | Image: PTI
