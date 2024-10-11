Published 16:05 IST, October 11th 2024
BREAKING: 2 Agniveers Killed as Shell Explodes During Firing Practice in Nashik
Two Agniveers were killed when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik.
Two Agniveers were killed when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik. (Representational Image) | Image: PTI
