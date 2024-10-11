sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Air India Express Hydraulic Failure | Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: 2 Agniveers Killed as Shell Explodes During Firing Practice in Nashik

Published 16:05 IST, October 11th 2024

BREAKING: 2 Agniveers Killed as Shell Explodes During Firing Practice in Nashik

Two Agniveers were killed when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Agniveer Reservation News
Two Agniveers were killed when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik. (Representational Image) | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:05 IST, October 11th 2024