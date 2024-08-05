sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Air India Cancels All Flights To And From Dhaka With Immediate Effect

Published 18:17 IST, August 5th 2024

BREAKING: Air India Cancels All Flights To And From Dhaka With Immediate Effect

Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect on Monday evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Air India
Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect on Monday evening. | Image: Air India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:08 IST, August 5th 2024