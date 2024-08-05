Published 18:17 IST, August 5th 2024
BREAKING: Air India Cancels All Flights To And From Dhaka With Immediate Effect
Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect on Monday evening.
Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect on Monday evening. | Image: Air India
18:08 IST, August 5th 2024