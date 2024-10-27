sb.scorecardresearch
  BREAKING: Bengaluru-Ayodhya Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bomb Threat, Searches Underway

Published 15:28 IST, October 27th 2024

BREAKING: Bengaluru-Ayodhya Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bomb Threat, Searches Underway

An Ayodhya-bound flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport following a bomb threat

Several airlines in country received bomb threats, Civil Aviation Ministry calls high-level meeting
An Ayodhya-bound flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport following a bomb threat | Image: Representative image
14:31 IST, October 27th 2024