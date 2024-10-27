Published 15:28 IST, October 27th 2024
BREAKING: Bengaluru-Ayodhya Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bomb Threat, Searches Underway
An Ayodhya-bound flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport following a bomb threat
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
An Ayodhya-bound flight from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport following a bomb threat | Image: Representative image
14:31 IST, October 27th 2024