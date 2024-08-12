sb.scorecardresearch
  BREAKING: 8 Killed, 9 Injured in Stampede at Baba Siddhant Temple in Bihar's Makhdumpur

Published 07:22 IST, August 12th 2024

BREAKING: 8 Killed, 9 Injured in Stampede at Baba Siddhant Temple in Bihar's Makhdumpur

At least seven people were killed while nine others sustained injuries in a stampede at Baba Siddhant Temple in Jehanabad's Makhdumpur, ANI reported.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: 7 Killed, 9 Injured in Stampede at Baba Siddhant Temple in Jehanabad’s Makhdumpur | Image: Republic TV
06:57 IST, August 12th 2024