Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Cash For Query Scam: CBI Raids Multiple Premises Linked to Mahua Moitra

According to Republic's sources, the searches are being carried out at her residence in Kolkata

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at premises linked to expelled Lok Sabha TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

According to Republic's sources, the searches are being carried out at Moitra's residences and other places in Kolkata and other places in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case.

This This comes days after Lokpal ordered the CBI probe in the cash-for-query case, and is the first time, searches are being carried out in the case. 

(This is a breaking copy, more details are awaited)

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

