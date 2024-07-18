Published 10:01 IST, July 18th 2024
NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Detains 3 Doctors From AIIMS Patna Ahead of SC Hearing Today
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday detained 3 doctors from AIIMS Patna in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak scam.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
CBI Detains 3 Doctors AIIMS Patna in Link With NEET UG Paper Leak Ahead of SC Hearing | Image: Unsplash
