Published 12:11 IST, July 30th 2024

2 Killed, 20 Injured as 18 Coaches of Howrah-CSMT Express Derails in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur

According to the Indian Railways, Train No. 12810 Howarh-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur, between Rajkharswan West Outer and Barabamboo.