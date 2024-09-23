sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to RAU’s IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta

Published 18:07 IST, September 23rd 2024

Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to RAU’s IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta

Delhi court has granted interim bail until December 7 to Abhishek Gupta, CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle, and Deshpal Singh, the institute's coordinator

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to RAU’s IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta
Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to RAU’s IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta | Image: Video Grab/R Bharat
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:22 IST, September 23rd 2024