Published 15:57 IST, September 18th 2024
One Nation, One Election Reality Soon as Union Cabinet Approves Ram Nath Kovind Panel Report
This report panel was one of the key promises made by the BJP during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.
