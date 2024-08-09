Published 19:48 IST, August 9th 2024
First Photo Of Manish Sisodia As He Walks Out Of Jail, Terms & Conditions Apply
Manish Sisodia has been released from Tihar jail after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi liquor scam case earlier today.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia was granted bail by SC after 17 months | Image: Republic TV
18:52 IST, August 9th 2024