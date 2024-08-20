sb.scorecardresearch
  • Mpox Alert: 3 Delhi Govt Hospitals To Set Up Isolation Rooms For Suspected, Confirmed Cases

Published 18:30 IST, August 20th 2024

Mpox Alert: 3 Delhi Govt Hospitals To Set Up Isolation Rooms For Suspected, Confirmed Cases

Three Delhi government hospitals directed to set up isolation rooms for suspected and confirmed cases of Mpox, health department officials informed on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Mpox wards in Delhi
Delhi Govt sets up Mpox wards | Image: PTI
18:09 IST, August 20th 2024