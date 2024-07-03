Published 13:22 IST, July 3rd 2024
'Nation Watching, Those Running Away Can't Hear Truth': PM Modi as Opposition Walks Out
Sharpening his attack, PM Modi said that the Opposition was "running away as they can’t hear the truth."
- India News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
As opposition walks out, PM Modi says, "The country is watching that those who spread lies do not have the strength to hear the truth" | Image: X- @BJP4India
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
12:54 IST, July 3rd 2024