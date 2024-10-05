Published 08:50 IST, October 5th 2024
NCP(Ajit Panwar Faction) Leader Sachin Kurmi Murdered in Mumbai's Byculla
NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Byculla area on Saturday night.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Byculla area last night. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
08:32 IST, October 5th 2024