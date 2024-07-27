Published 08:42 IST, July 27th 2024
PM Modi Likely to Visit Ukraine in August, First Visit Since 2022 Moscow's Invasion in Kyiv
This development comes as the Indian Prime Minister recently met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi Likely to Visit Ukraine in August, Weeks After Meeting Putin | Image: PTI/file
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:29 IST, July 27th 2024