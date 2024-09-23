Published 19:20 IST, September 23rd 2024
Pune Airport To Be Named After Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj
The Maharashtra government on Monday approved a proposal to rename Pune Airport after the revered 17th-century saint and poet, Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune airport to be named Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport | Image: Pune International Airport New Terminal
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:29 IST, September 23rd 2024