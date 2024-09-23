sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:20 IST, September 23rd 2024

Pune Airport To Be Named After Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj

The Maharashtra government on Monday approved a proposal to rename Pune Airport after the revered 17th-century saint and poet, Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

Pune International Airport New Terminal
Pune airport to be named Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport | Image: Pune International Airport New Terminal
  • 2 min read
17:29 IST, September 23rd 2024