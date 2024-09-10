sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:10 IST, September 10th 2024

Breaking Video: Villagers Capture 5th Man Eater Wolf in Bahraich

Villagers and forest department have captured the fifth man eater wolf in Bahraich today. The man-eating wolf was found by the forest department of Bahraich

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Villagers and forest department have captured the fifth man eater wolf in Bahraich today.
Image: Republic
18:04 IST, September 10th 2024